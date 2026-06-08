Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen cooperation in critical minerals
Kazakh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held talks with Saudi Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the MFA press service.
During the meeting on Monday, the parties discussed prospects for advancing Kazakhstan-Saudi cooperation in the mining sector, with particular emphasis on the exploration, extraction, and processing of strategic and critical minerals.
The sides reviewed opportunities for joint initiatives to strengthen cooperation between relevant government bodies, national companies, and business communities of the two countries.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen Kazakh-Saudi ties.
Earlier, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia discussed bilateral cooperation in Riyadh.