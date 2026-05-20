Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral cooperation in Riyadh

During the meeting on Wednesday, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. In particular, special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the "Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council" format.

Photo source: gov.kz

In addition, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda and confirmed their readiness to continue mutual support within international organizations. The importance of promoting initiatives to expand trade, economic, investment, and people-to-people ties was also noted.

Following the negotiations, the parties expressed mutual interest in the further deepening of cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Denmark expanded their partnership in the mining industry.