Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen business cooperation

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held a meeting with Hassan Alhwaizy, Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the need to actively leverage the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council as an instrumental platform for systematic development of trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries.

In turn the Head of the Federation highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation and reaffirmed his interest in advancing a mutually beneficial partnership.

As an outcome of the meeting, the two sides agreed to organize business mission of the Kingdom’s companies to Kazakhstan at the end of September, 2025, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and holding negotiations with prospective Kazakhstani partners.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the people of the country on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.