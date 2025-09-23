Head of State congratulates Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the people of the country on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and himself, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
He emphasized that Saudi Arabia has become one of Kazakhstan’s reliable and key partners in the Arab world and the Middle East.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia success in their high responsibilities, and extended his best wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Saudi Arabia.
