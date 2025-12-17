Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia seek to enhance investment cooperation

In the talks, special focus was placed to the implementation of joint investment projects.

Menilbekov spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment potential and socio-economic development, and presented the country’s investment opportunities in priority economic sectors.

In turn, the leadership of the Fund noted Kazakhstan’s high investment potential and expressed interest in expanding investment cooperation with the Kazakhstani side.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on further steps to develop investment cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan participated in the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.