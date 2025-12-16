Kazakhstan joins 11th UN Alliance of Civilizations Forum

According to the Senate’s press service, Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kydyrali attended the international forum. During the event, he delivered a congratulatory message from Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev to the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, marking the Alliance’s 20th anniversary.

In turn, the UN High Representative highlighted the importance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude to the Senate leadership.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a speech stressing the importance of countering the spread of hatred, promoting mutual tolerance, strengthening universal human values, preserving cultural diversity, and maintaining peace.

The UN Alliance of Civilizations plays a significant role in fostering mutual understanding among civilizations, religions, and peoples, as well as in promoting a culture of peace. Since its establishment, the organization has supported Kazakhstan’s initiative to hold the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The forum concluded with the adoption of a final declaration.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh Senate Speaker Ashimbayev had been received in audience by Pope Leo XIV.