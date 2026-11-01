Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia finalize Hajj quota for 2027

The agreement was signed by Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and Supreme Mufti, and Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

The document provides for coordination of the pilgrimage process between the two countries, ensuring high-quality services for Kazakhstani pilgrims, and compliance with safety and medical requirements.

It also outlines the responsibilities of both sides regarding pilgrims’ accommodation, transportation and the organization of services throughout the Hajj pilgrimage.

Earlier, it was reported 1.7 million pilgrims performed Hajj in 2026.