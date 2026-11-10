Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation

During the meeting on Monday, the parties discussed the current state and future priority areas for the further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation. They also highlighted the importance of revitalizing the practice of mutual high-level official visits.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan provided detailed information to his interlocutor on the fundamental socio-political transformations taking place in our country, including the institutional role and core activities of the newly established Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed the main priorities and strategic goals of the State of the Nation Address delivered by the Head of State on October 28.

For his part, Abdullah Al Ash-Sheikh highly praised the reforms aimed at ensuring Kazakhstan's political and socio-economic development and confirmed his intent to further deepen the comprehensive partnership between Astana and Riyadh.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia finalized the Hajj quota for 2027.