Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia deepen transport and logistics cooperation

During the meeting on Sunday, the two sides welcomed the signing on 26 August 2026 of the Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Air Services, emphasizing its importance for further strengthening bilateral ties. It was noted that the intergovernmental document will provide a solid foundation for expanding direct air connectivity, increasing passenger and cargo traffic, and creating new opportunities for developing trade and economic, investment, tourism, and people-to-people cooperation.

Photo source: gov.kz

The talks also focused on prospects for developing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. The sides discussed expanding cooperation in transit transportation, developing transport corridors and logistics infrastructure, as well as leveraging the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to increase cargo volumes and facilitate access to new markets. The sides expressed interest in intensifying contacts between the relevant government agencies and representatives of the transport and logistics business communities of the two countries.

In this regard, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to ensure the effective implementation of the agreements reached and provide additional impetus to practical cooperation in the transport sector.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue working contacts to strengthen Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabia cooperation.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia signed an Air Services Agreement aimed at expanding regular air connectivity between the two countries and increasing the number of permitted weekly flights to 70 from the current 28.