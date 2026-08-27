Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to increase weekly flights to 70

The agreement was signed in Riyadh on August 26 by Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, according to the committee.

The committee said the agreement strengthens the existing regulatory framework governing civil aviation between the two countries and creates additional opportunities for the development of regular air services.

Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan

The signing ceremony was attended by Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Suleiman bin Ahmed Albassam, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement is expected to contribute to the expansion of trade, economic and business ties between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, while also supporting investment, tourism and cultural cooperation.

Under the new arrangements, the two sides have increased the number of permitted regular flights from 28 to 70 per week, the Civil Aviation Committee said.

Airlines are also planning to launch direct scheduled flights betweenAstana and Riyadh, while expanding the route network connecting Kazakhstan with other cities across Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye had agreed to expand air connectivity, increasing the number of permitted flights from 120 to 224 per week.