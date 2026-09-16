Kazakhstan, S. Korea to develop 2027-2030 Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation Program

“These figures reflect our country’s significant contribution to the economic development and overall prosperity of Central Asia. During my visit, around 80 commercial agreements worth approximately $19 billion were signed between Kazakhstan and Korea. These are not merely declarations of intent or, as is often said today, empty pieces of paper, but concrete plans. In any case, the Government of Kazakhstan will closely monitor the timely implementation of the relevant business projects. The Government of Kazakhstan will provide comprehensive support to Korean businesses to ensure the effective implementation of joint projects. To this end, a Comprehensive Program for Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea for 2027-2030 will be developed. I would also like to emphasize that we are consistently improving the investment climate and creating the most favorable conditions for foreign investors. One important step in this direction was the introduction of the Altyn Visa programme, which provides benefits to investors implementing projects in our country. I believe that Korean entrepreneurs and Korean businesses as a whole will make active use of the incentives provided,” the Head of State said.