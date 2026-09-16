Kazakhstan ready to expand cooperation with South Korea - Tokayev

Welcoming participants of the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Business Summit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored Kazakhstan’s high regard for the Republic of Korea’s unwavering commitment to the comprehensive development of economic ties with the countries of Central Asia.

“Rising geopolitical tensions around the world are placing unprecedented pressure on global trade and economic stability. Under these circumstances, mutual understanding and trust among states are among the most important factors for successful, long-term business partnerships. Without them, it is impossible to ensure the successful development of the entire spectrum of relations between our countries. The same applies to Kazakhstan. We are committed to cooperation with the Republic of Korea. We hold your country, its ancient traditions and culture in the highest regard. Central Asia possesses significant natural resources, a growing consumer market and a young population, as President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung rightly noted just now,” the Head of State said.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, the combined GDP of the countries of Central Asia approached 550 billion US dollars last year, while their growth rate exceeded 6 percent – almost twice the global average.

“Strong trade and economic ties and expanding cooperation in transport are enhancing the region’s investment appeal. Combining these advantages with Korea’s industrial, technological and financial capabilities opens up broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. I believe that by pooling our potential under the formula ‘Resource Synergy for Common Goals’, we can elevate our multifaceted partnership to an entirely new level. Kazakhstan stands ready to fully leverage its capabilities to achieve this important objective,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

As it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a state visit in Seoul at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae-myung.