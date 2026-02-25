Kazakhstan, S. Korea discuss expanding cooperation in transport, logistics and infrastructure

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics and infrastructure.

Special focus was placed to the Alatau Smart City project as one of the priority areas of mutual interest. The Kazakhstani side expressed its readiness to facilitate the participation of Korean companies in the implementation of modern urban and infrastructure projects.

The meeting highlighted the importance of continuous cooperation in civil aviation, including the expansion of direct air connections. Currently, 11 direct flights operate between Kazakhstan and Korea, while mutual tourist exchange rose 20% in 2025.

Discussions also focused on developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and further deepening cooperation in transport and logistics projects aimed at strengthening transit potential and expanding trade and economic ties.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to maintain active contacts in preparation for upcoming visits and to continue joint work on advancing projects of mutual interest.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea partner to develop the Alatau Smart City project.