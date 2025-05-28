Kazakhstan, Rwanda interested in efficient use of natural resources, says President Tokayev

The Kazakh leader said that Kazakhstan and Rwanda are to implement joint projects, enhancing bilateral trade as well as stepping up investment cooperation.

To date, the international financial centers of Astana and Kigali have established close contacts. It was agreed to continue this cooperation. Special attention was placed to issues of climate change and environmental protection, said Tokayev. “The importance of sharing experiences and discussing ways to join forces in addressing environmental issues within international conventions and agreements was highlighted”.

The two presidents also agreed on promotion of academic ties, exchange of students and holding joint scientific studies. Hailing the years-long experience and authority of the President of Rwanda, Tokayev said that the exchange of views on the key geopolitical issues took place.

The Kazakh leader said that Kazakhstan and Rwanda have similar positions on international agenda issues, pushing diplomacy to address global crisis.

President Tokayev said: “It was agreed to coordinate our efforts within international organizations and back each other's initiatives”.

The official visit of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan is of historic importance. We confirmed our interest in promoting bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in different areas. Now, it’s important to bring them into fruition, he said.

In turn, Paul Kagame commended the outcomes of today’s talks, saying that he had “very productive talks” with the Kazakh President.

Our countries enjoy ties of friendship that are a solid foundation for further strengthening partnership. Our countries seek greater cooperation through the agreements signed, while also exchanging experiences, including in trade, technology and agriculture sectors, said Paul Kagame.

The President of Rwanda welcomed a cooperation agreement between Samruk Kazyna and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board. “Rwanda could greatly benefit from Kazakhstani innovations, especially in energy, mining and mineral processing”.

Earlier it was reported that after the talks, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Rwanda Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Paul Kagame adopted a Joint Statement.