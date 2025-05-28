EN
    Kazakhstan and Rwanda adopt Joint Statement

    14:00, 28 May 2025

    Following the talks, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Rwanda Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Paul Kagame adopted a Joint Statement, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Members of official delegations exchanged the following documents:

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry of Rwanda signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on political and diplomatic consultations.

    The Kazakh Finance Ministry and Rwanda’s Finance and Economic Planning Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation.

    The Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry and Rwanda’s ICT and Innovations Ministry inked a memorandum of understanding.

    The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Education Ministry of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

    Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board signed an agreement on cooperation.

    Kazakh Invest NC JSC and Development Council of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

    The Agriculture Ministries of Kazakhstan and Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

    The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry and Development Council of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

    The Kazakh Trade and Interaction Ministry and Trade and industry Ministry of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

    As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts a welcome ceremony for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at Akorda.

