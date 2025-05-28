Kazakhstan and Rwanda adopt Joint Statement

Members of official delegations exchanged the following documents:

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry of Rwanda signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on political and diplomatic consultations.

The Kazakh Finance Ministry and Rwanda’s Finance and Economic Planning Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry and Rwanda’s ICT and Innovations Ministry inked a memorandum of understanding.

The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Education Ministry of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board signed an agreement on cooperation.

Kazakh Invest NC JSC and Development Council of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

The Agriculture Ministries of Kazakhstan and Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry and Development Council of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

The Kazakh Trade and Interaction Ministry and Trade and industry Ministry of Rwanda signed a memorandum of understanding.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts a welcome ceremony for Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at Akorda.