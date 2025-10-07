Kazakhstan, Russia to sign bilateral agreements at Interregional Forum in Uralsk

The parties discussed preparations for the 26th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation, scheduled for early November. The session will precede the 21st Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Uralsk. The theme of the upcoming forum will be "Skilled Trades – Drivers of Economic Growth."

The session and forum are expected to culminate in the signing of a package of bilateral agreements focused on priority cooperation areas: trade and economic cooperation, industry, energy, transport and logistics, and other spheres.

At the meeting, the participants gave special consideration to increasing mutual trade.

Russia remains one of Kazakhstan's largest trade and investment partners. In 2024, trade between the two countries exceeded $27.8 billion (a 3% increase over the previous year). However, the figure for the first seven months of the current year saw a 7.2% decrease, totaling $14.4 billion. In light of this decline, the parties discussed specific measures to stabilize and further expand mutual trade.

As recently reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.