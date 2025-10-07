Kazakh, Russian presidents hold phone talks

In Tuesday’s phone conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed birthday greetings to Vladimir Putin, noting his considerable contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership, good-neighborliness and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Both presidents also focused on the current issues of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Special attention was placed to the practical aspects of implementation of the high-level agreements reached previously.

