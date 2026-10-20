Kazakhstan, Russia to expand agro-industrial cooperation

The sides debated development of mutual trade, cooperation in agricultural sector, industry and transport logistics.

As stated there, for the past eight months trade between Kazakhstan and Leningrad oblast grew by 2.5% to reach 257.9 million US dollars.

During the talks, the sides prioritized agro-industrial cooperation. Kazakhstan expressed interest in developing joint projects in dairy cattle husbandry, selection, food production and agro-processing.

Particular attention was paid to industrial cooperation and localization of production. The sides have potential for developing cooperation in machine building, chemical industry, equipment and building materials manufacturing.

Besides, they debated supplies of raw materials for fertilizer production and a project on modern organic fertilizers in Zhambyl region.

Another highlight was transport logistics. Alexandr Drozdenko confirmed interest in long-term contracts on shipment of Kazakhstani cargo through the ports in Leningrad oblast.

In addition, the parties discussed prospects for nuclear energy cooperation, including training experts.

Zhumangarin said the task is to expand mutual trade, develop joint production and create conditions for implementing initiatives that will benefit both sides.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Russia’s Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko.