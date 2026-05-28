Kazakhstan, Russia launch first cross-border autonomous freight route

The Kazakh transport ministry confirmed in a statement that during this first cross-border autonomous freight transport pilot, certain sections of the route were covered in autonomous mode across the territories of both countries. The travel was organized simultaneously along the routes Moscow-Astana and Astana-Moscow.

The pilot project was carried out jointly by the Kazakh and Russian transport ministries and KAMAZ Group of Companies.

The ministry noted that the test run focused on key autonomous driving functions, including route connectivity, digital twin accuracy, and offline performance. This project marks the initial stride toward unifying autonomous transport laws within the Eurasian Economic Union.

As part of the project, autonomous heavy trucks covered a route of roughly 3,000 kilometers in two days, reducing the travel time by more than half.

Currently, the sides are beginning to form the necessary institutional framework and infrastructure to scale up autonomous transport operations, the transport ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan plans the launch of autonomous cars and delivery drones.