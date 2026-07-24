Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum opens in Omsk

On the sidelines of the forum, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev met with Omsk region governor Vitaliy Khotsenko.

The two sides expressed confidence that the forum would provide a new boost to industrial cooperation, trade, education, science, and culture. They also noted that the signing of several agreements during the event is expected to reinforce interregional ties and broaden mutually beneficial partnerships.

The meeting’s participants also praised the steady growth of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Omsk region. Kazakhstan remains one of the region's three largest trading and economic partners, although both sides acknowledged that significant untapped potential remains for further expanding bilateral trade.

The discussions placed particular attention to cooperation in education. More than 7,000 Kazakhstani citizens are currently studying at universities across Omsk region. Officials also highlighted the successful completion of the first academic year at the Omsk branch of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, which plans to enroll around 300 new students this year.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Russia

On the forum's opening day, Ambassador Abayev also took part in the Russia-Kazakhstan Youth Forum, titled "Youth Cooperation: Supporting Youth Initiatives and Youth Entrepreneurship," attended an expanded meeting of the Russia-Kazakhstan Business Council, and visited an exhibition showcasing the investment and transport and logistics potential of Omsk region.

The 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Forum of Interregional Cooperation is set to kick off its main events tomorrow, July 25.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tokayev and Putin had discussed preparations for the 22nd Interregional Cooperation Forum over the phone.