Kazakhstan, Russia implementing 175 industrial projects worth $56.6B

The Ministry said in a statement that promising areas of trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, including the development of cooperation ties and industrial interaction, were discussed.

Special focus was placed to the implementation of key industrial projects in areas such as automotive industry, railway engineering, metallurgy, chemical industry, and building materials manufacturing, added the Ministry.

According to the press service, Kazakhstan and Russia are carrying out 175 industrial projects to the amount of 56.6 billion US dollars with creation of up to 64,000 jobs.

During talks, the readiness was confirmed to continue ongoing efforts to boost industrial partnership, develop supply chains, as well as create new opportunities for businesses.

As reported earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.