Kazakh, Russian presidents hold phone talks
14:43, 27 October 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
During the call, the leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming state visit of Kazakhstan’s President to Russia.
The leaders highlighted the importance of the upcoming Moscow talks for advancing the strategic partnership and allied ties between their countries.
They also discussed various aspects of the current international situation.
To note, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov remarked that Russia is looking forward to the President of Kazakhstan’s first state visit at the II Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum.