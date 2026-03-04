EN
    Kazakhstan, Russia expand cultural and humanitarian partnership

    22:21, 4 March 2026

    State Counselor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin met with Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian Special Presidential Envoy on International Cultural Cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Erlan Karin meets with Mikhail Shvydkoy
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At the meeting held in Astana on Wednesday, the sides discussed pressing matters of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was paid to joint projects in performing arts, exhibitions, and other collaborative initiatives.

    In conclusion, the interlocutors confirmed their intention to maintain an active dialogue and continue developing joint cultural and humanitarian projects.

    Qazinform previously reported that Gennady Golovkin met with the head of the Russian Olympic Committee.

    State Counselor of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Culture Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
