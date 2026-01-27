Gennady Golovkin meets with head of Russian Olympic Committee

Representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Ministry of Sport also took part in the meeting.

The sides discussed a range of issues related to the current international sports agenda and cooperation between national Olympic committees on international platforms. The talks focused on coordination mechanisms, participation in international initiatives, and the importance of direct dialogue between sports organizations for the sustainable development of the Olympic movement.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

The talks placed particular emphasis on youth sports, as well as on sharing managerial and organizational experience, including institutional aspects of international sports organizations’ activities within existing regulations.

The Russian delegation invited the Kazakh side to participate in an expanded meeting of the Russian Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission and the International Forum of Young Olympians.

Following the talks, both sides confirmed their interest in continuing regular working-level dialogue and developing constructive cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

