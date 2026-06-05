Kazakhstan, Russia expand cooperation in nuclear medicine and reactor technologies

The agreement was signed between Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency and the National Research Centre Kurchatov Institute at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026).

The memorandum outlines cooperation in scientific research, personnel training, knowledge exchange, and joint project implementation, with a focus on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, emphasized the importance of strengthening scientific and technological partnerships between the two countries.

“Kazakhstan is pursuing a comprehensive approach to developing its nuclear industry, including the construction of a nuclear power plant, expansion of research infrastructure, training of engineering specialists, and broader international cooperation. The NRC “Kurchatov Institute” is one of the key partners in this effort. We expect the signed memorandum to give new momentum to our cooperation and serve as a foundation for practical joint projects,” Satkaliyev said.

The parties identified several priority areas for collaboration, including fusion research, reactor technologies, nuclear medicine, digitalization of scientific infrastructure, and the development of joint research initiatives.

The memorandum also provides for expanded cooperation in professional training and the exchange of scientific expertise, leveraging the research capabilities of institutions in both countries.

Officials expect the agreement to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, enhance research capabilities, and train highly qualified specialists for the nuclear sector.

During his visit to St. Petersburg, Almassadam Satkaliyev also toured the National Research Centre Kurchatov Institute, where he was briefed on the center’s key research programs, unique scientific infrastructure, and advanced developments in nuclear and fusion technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Russia had signed an agreement outlining the key principles and conditions for cooperation on building the country’s first nuclear power plant.