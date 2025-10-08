Kazakhstan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor development

The issue was on the agenda of a meeting held between First Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Valentin Ivanov, and Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Maksat Kaliakparov, on the Kazakh-Russian border.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

The parties discussed updating their joint plans for the modernization of automobile checkpoints, including rescheduling project implementation to an earlier period, from 2030 -2032 to 2026-2027, the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry says.

The sides also debated the issues related to international automobile transportation, cargo shipments, and unmanned transport.

Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Russia are set to sign bilateral agreements at the Interregional Forum in Uralsk, scheduled for early November.