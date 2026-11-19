The border checkpoint reconstruction will be completed in 2027.

Governor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov said in his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State tasked to complete the modernization of car checkpoints, removing infrastructure restrictions that limit the country’s transit potential. The cross-border infrastructure should meet the growing demand of international traffic and ensure smooth and rapid freight transit.

Photo credit: Pavlodar region akimat

The reconstruction project is scheduled for 2026-2027 and includes major infrastructure upgrades, the installation of modern equipment, and the introduction of digital solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of border and customs procedures.

Once commissioned, the checkpoint’s capacity is expected to increase from 500 to at least 1,000 vehicles per day, while the number of travelers crossing the border is projected to rise from 1,000 to 3,000 people daily.

Photo credit: Pavlodar region akimat

Construction is currently being carried out by 34 workers using nine units of specialized equipment. Site grading and access road construction have already been completed.

Work is ongoing on the foundations for a hangar, dormitory, garage, and buildings for the State Revenue Department, as well as phytosanitary and veterinary control services.

Photo credit: Pavlodar region akimat

The modernization is expected to reduce border and customs clearance times, lower logistics costs for transport operators, and create better conditions for the growth of international freight transport and foreign trade.

As written before, reconstruction and modernization of the Alimbet road border checkpoint on the Kazakhstan-Russia border is underway in the Aktobe region.