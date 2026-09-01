Kazakhstan-Russia border checkpoint capacity to triple

Once completed, the upgraded checkpoint will more than triple its capacity, from 700 to at least 2,500 cars, trucks and buses per day, while daily passenger traffic is expected to increase from 1,500 to 3,000 people.

The modernization covers an area of 10.5 hectares, with work underway simultaneously across several sections. A total of 147 specialists and 39 units of special equipment are currently involved in the project.

The upgrade includes a new administrative building, an in-depth inspection hangar, inspection canopies, a garage for service vehicles, bus parking areas and a facility for 20 service dogs.

One of the key additions will be a modern inspection system designed to improve checks of vehicles and cargo and detect concealed items without the need for lengthy manual inspections.

Located in the Kargaly district opposite Russia's Orsk checkpoint, Alimbet has been operating since 2003. The first-category multilateral border crossing operates around the clock.

The modernization is expected to ease traffic through this key section of the Kazakhstan-Russia border, reduce processing times and improve conditions for travelers and road carriers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Germany would launch new water conservation projects.