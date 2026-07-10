Kazakhstan and Germany to launch new water conservation projects

The parties discussed further implementation of joint projects, including financial assistance for equipping the Situational-Analytical Center of the National Hydrogeological Service Kazhydrogeology with hardware and software to manage underground water resources.

Besides, they focused on prospects for expanding collaboration under the project European Union for Sustainable Central Asia: Joint Action and Cooperation on Water, Energy, and Climate Change and reviewed the results of the Save Water — Preserve the Future! project in Kyzylorda. If agreements are reached, the initiative will be scaled to other southern regions of Kazakhstan starting in 2027.

The Deputy Minister stated Germany is a reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the water sector. He highlighted that joint projects from groundwater management to promoting a culture of water conservation delivered practical results and expressed readiness to consistently expand this cooperation

In turn, GIZ representatives affirmed their readiness to further provide expert and technical support to the Ministry.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan plans to invest over 3 trillion tenge in water sector development.