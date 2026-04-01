Kazakhstan, Russia bolster cultural and educational ties

The sides discussed educational cooperation. Aida Balayeva noted the need for dedicated focus on creative schools, as these institutions build the foundation for training future cultural workers.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also emphasized the importance of developing a fine arts school, including identifying talented students, promoting them, and creating conditions for professional growth. To this end, Balayeva outlined that it is also necessary to organize a specialized summer school. Additionally, she proposed establishing a scientific and technical journal.

In turn, Elena Shmeleva put forward several proposals to develop cooperation, including an initiative to create a joint Russian-Kazakh orchestra, composed of talented junior musicians selected on a competitive basis. The ensemble is expected to engage in concert tours under the leadership of professional conductors and equipped with high-caliber musical instruments.

In conclusion, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation in education and creative fields, expressing readiness to implement joint initiatives and projects to support and develop talented youth.

Earlier, Central Asia and Russia vowed to strengthen cooperation.