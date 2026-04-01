Central Asia and Russia vow to strengthen partnership

During the meeting in Moscow on Friday, the parties reviewed progress in implementing the agreements reached in the follow-up to the Second Central Asia – Russia Summit in Dushanbe in October 2025. The agenda covered key areas of cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and logistics. The ministers also exchanged views on pressing international issues and regional security.

“The combination of the economic potential of Central Asia and Russia opens long-term prospects for strengthening a comprehensive partnership, creating a solid foundation for future achievements and new horizons of cooperation,” said Minister Kosherbayev in his remarks.

According to last year's results, the region’s total trade turnover with Russia increased by 6.5 percent to approximately 50 billion US dollars, with more than half of this volume accounted for by Kazakhstan. Alongside growing trade, investment cooperation, and industrial collaboration have also continued to expand steadily. In Kazakhstan alone, a portfolio of 177 joint projects with Russia has been formed with a total investment volume exceeding $55 billion, of which 122 projects have already been implemented. This clearly demonstrates the scale and substantive nature of economic cooperation within the Central Asia – Russia format.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister particularly emphasized the relevance of regional security issues, noting that contemporary challenges and threats are becoming increasingly complex and require coordinated responses.

“In these circumstances, particular importance is attached to coordinating efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, illicit arms trade, and illegal migration,” Minister Kosherbayev noted.

Special attention was also given to the humanitarian dimension, including education, culture, and people-to-people ties, which remain a solid pillar of cooperation between Central Asia and Russia.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the Central Asia – Russia format, noting its key role in ensuring sustainable regional development, and expressed readiness for the consistent implementation of the agreements reached.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Minister Yermek Kosherbayev took part in the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.