Kazakhstan, Russia address key cooperation issues

Transport cooperation and transit growth

The meeting covered a wide range of transport cooperation issues. The sides reviewed prospects for increasing rail traffic following the September launch of a second track on the Dostyk–Moiynty section and the anticipated transit growth along the China–Europe–China route.

The sides agreed to jointly assess prospective cargo volumes at Kazakhstan–Russia border points and further support the development of the North–South international transport corridor to boost bilateral and transit freight flows.

Concerns over migration regulations

Kazakhstan raised concerns over Russian migration legislation effective from January 1, 2025, which affects its carriers. The new regulations reduced the permitted stay for foreign nationals from 180 to 90 days per year without registration.

In this regard, Russia expressed readiness to facilitate restoring the 180-day stay for Kazakh drivers engaged in international freight transport.

Agro-industrial collaboration

Agro-industrial cooperation also featured prominently on the agenda. The two sides explored joint efforts to develop new competitive varieties of agricultural crops with high yields, resilience to external factors, and improved quality characteristics.

Furthermore, the officials agreed to expand the volume of mutual trade in agricultural products and foodstuffs.

Other areas of cooperation

Russia expressed its readiness to consider lifting phytosanitary restrictions on Kazakhstan's imports of flax and lentil seeds and to allow grain and pulses to transit with temporary storage on Russian territory.

The two delegations also discussed key issues of collaboration in energy and fuel, finance, oil and gas, industry, nuclear energy, standardization and metrology, tourism, education, and ICT.

Next IGC session

The delegations concluded the meeting by signing the protocol of the 26th IGC session. The next session is scheduled for 2026 in Omsk, Russia.

Earlier, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) officially inaugurated its headquarters in Astana.