EFSD opens headquarters in Astana

Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Madi Takiyev and EFSD Managing Director Andrey Shirokov cut the ribbon to mark the official launch of the new office.

Photo credit: Kazakh Finance Ministry

The new headquarters will serve as the Fund’s central operational and analytical hub, strengthening the EAEF’s role as a key platform for financial stabilization and development in the Eurasian region.

The event also featured a presentation outlining the Fund’s priorities and near-term projects.

Photo credit: Kazakh Finance Ministry

Representatives from EFSD member countries and Kazakhstan’s government agencies were in attendance.

Established in 2009, the EFSD is a regional financial mechanism designed to promote economic and financial resilience among the member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

As Kazinform reported on June 12, 2025, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the law amending the Treaty on the establishment of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD).