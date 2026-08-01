Kazakhstan rules out complete shutdown of CPC pipeline

While the CPC temporarily suspended operation of its pipeline system on July 31, the ministry said a complete shutdown of the pipeline is not being considered.

"The CPC continues to receive oil from shippers, while storage tanks are being filled," the ministry said.

As of August 1, daily oil intake stands at 100,000 tons. Further increases in throughput will depend on the timely arrival of tankers for loading at the marine terminal.

The ministry added that it remains in close coordination with the CPC and oil shippers and is continuing to monitor the situation.

Earlier, CPC reported drone attacks on 2 tankers at the Marine Terminal. According to the CPC press center, the incident occurred on July 30, 2026, at 01:48 am Moscow time, when the tanker Niffos Sifnos sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, chartered by Tengizchevroil (Chevron), was attacked while loading crude oil at CPC’s Single Point Mooring (SPM‑3).