CPC reports drone attacks on 2 tankers at Marine Terminal

According to the CPC press center, the incident occurred on July 30, 2026, at 01:48 am Moscow time, when the tanker Niffos Sifnos sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, chartered by Tengizchevroil (Chevron), was attacked while loading crude oil at CPC’s Single Point Mooring (SPM‑3).

A fire broke out on the cargo deck near the oil intake manifolds following a drone strike. The fire was extinguished by the tanker’s crew with support from three CPC auxiliary vessels. No casualties were reported among CPC staff or contractors, and no oil spill occurred. Medical assistance and crew evacuation were not required. The tanker remains afloat, with damage assessment underway. Oil loading has been suspended, though pipeline facilities continue operating normally.

Additionally, the Marathi tanker, sailing under the flag of the Isle of Man, was attacked while en route to load crude oil. The incident occurred in territorial waters about six nautical miles from the CPC Marine Terminal.

Earlier, two tankers carrying Kazakh oil were attacked by drones at CPC terminal.