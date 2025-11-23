Kazakhstan rose to the level of middle power in 30 years, says expert

This view was expressed in Qazinform’s podcast BIZDIN ORTA by political analyst and international expert Rizzat Tasym.

Against the backdrop of global developments, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy stands out. Tasym explains that modern international relations are marked by what he calls ‘erosion of sovereignty’: powerful actors that are not states have gained influence on the global stage. The relationship between people and the state, as well as internal social processes, now exert strong pressure, often leading to divisions over political ideas and values. In such conditions, he noted, it is extremely difficult for governments to pursue policies that truly reflect the interests of society.

According to the expert, Kazakhstan has consistently defended its national interests while successfully implementing a multi-vector approach.

“Over more than 30 years, a country that initially was only taking its first steps as a subject of international relations has risen to the level of a middle power. And this is not Kazakhstan’s self-assessment, but recognition from the international community. From the perspective of the domestic audience, I would add: Kazakhstan’s multi-vector policy can be described as pragmatic, and public trust in it has grown. After all, the ultimate goal of any foreign policy is to ensure national security,” he emphasized.

The expert also stressed that multi-vectorism has become a factor in safeguarding public security, which in turn has strengthened citizens’ confidence.

“Today, if any political force tried to steer Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in a one-sided direction, favoring a single country, or even voiced such intentions, the most remarkable thing is that the population itself would oppose it. This is a serious indicator for supporters of the multi-vector approach. At the same time, international trust in Kazakhstan and its policy has also grown. Over the years, the global community has seen that Kazakhstan does not sacrifice long-term strategies for short-term gains. On the contrary, the country is capable of pursuing a balanced, measured policy, one that allows for long-term partnerships and reliability in alliances. Thanks to this, Kazakhstan today participates in addressing global issues,” Tasym added.

