Kazakhstan Room opens at UN FAO Headquarters

During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated his counterpart on the Organization’s 80th anniversary, noting its contribution to global food security and sustainable agricultural development.

Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that joint projects have already been launched within the framework of the Partnership Program between Kazakhstan and FAO, and expressed readiness to further expand cooperation in this area.

The parties discussed ways to promote cooperation and considered the possibility of establishing a second partnership program in the field of water resources.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev and Director-General Qu Dongyu took part in the official opening of the “Kazakhstan” Room at FAO Headquarters, which is a multifunctional space, open to all member states and the Organization’s Secretariat.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister noted that this event marks an important milestone in the development of close and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and FAO, which began when the country joined the Organization in 1997.

“In recent years, our interaction with FAO, including within the framework of the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, has enabled us to ensure broad cooperation in key sectors. The opening of this hall is not just a gesture of goodwill, but also a clear demonstration of our commitment to the common goals and principles of multilateral cooperation,” said Minister Kosherbayev.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan and the UN FAO debate promotion of Almaty Aport apples as a national brand.