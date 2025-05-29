Kazakhstan and UN FAO debate promotion of Almaty Aport apples as national brand

The President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of cooperation in ensuring global food security and sustainable agricultural development.

The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry maintains a close partnership with the UN FAO Bureau and has successfully developed 27 projects. Currently, 14 more projects are being developed in water resources management in drought and salination-prone farmlands, sustainable development of aquafarming and soil resources management.

Qu Dongyu noted Kazakhstan’s significant role in ensuring global food security and rendering humanitarian assistance.

They also focused on promoting the Almaty Aport apples as the national brand since Kazakhstan is the home to these apples.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to further strengthen their partnership.

As stated previously, on the margins of the Astana International Forum, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Ban Ki-moon, the President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the 8th Secretary General of the UN.