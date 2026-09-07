Kazakhstan, Romania discuss economic and energy cooperation

President Dan congratulated Sainov on his appointment and wished him success in carrying out his diplomatic mission. He also expressed confidence that friendly and constructive relations between Kazakhstan and Romania would continue to develop.

During the meeting, Sainov conveyed greetings and best wishes from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Romanian head of state. He also briefed Dan on Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and socioeconomic transformations and the results of elections for deputies to the Qurultay of Kazakhstan.

The two sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation, noting positive momentum in political dialogue and significant potential for expanding practical ties.

Particular attention was given to trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the implementation of new joint projects and the strengthening of transport and logistics links. The sides highlighted the role of business communities and interregional cooperation in advancing economic ties.

Energy cooperation was also discussed, with particular emphasis on Kazakhstan’s contribution to Romania and Europe’s energy security. The sides noted the importance of Kazakhstan’s oil supplies to European markets and the development of reliable energy and transport routes connecting the two countries.

The officials also exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in culture, education and science.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and Romania reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and further develop relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Romania strengthen bilateral ties.