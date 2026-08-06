Kazakhstan and Romania strengthen bilateral ties

During the conversation on Thursday, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Romania cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and intensifying cooperation in priority areas.

Particular attention was paid to energy cooperation, which is of strategic importance for bilateral relations. In this context, the interlocutors discussed the situation surrounding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which plays a key role in ensuring Kazakh oil exports to international markets. Emphasizing the strategic importance of the stable operation of energy infrastructure and ensuring reliable hydrocarbon supplies to the European market, the sides condemned any actions that pose a threat to the functioning of CPC infrastructure and the security of energy supplies.

The Heads of the Foreign Ministries noted their mutual interest in further developing practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Romania in the energy sector, as well as in strengthening the resilience of existing cooperation mechanisms.

In conclusion, Acting Minister Țoiu invited Minister Kosherbayev to pay an official visit to Romania, noting the importance of continuing regular political dialogue and maintaining high-level contacts.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan officially opened an Honorary Consulate in the city of Ohrid, marking a significant step toward strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations with North Macedonia.