Kazakhstan rolls out new university funding model and endowment system

Under the new model, the distribution of state-funded places will be aligned with the needs of the economy, while a national university ranking will be introduced next year as an objective assessment tool. In addition, the country’s first endowment fund, “Ǵylym jа́ne bilim endowment qory” (Science and Education Endowment Fund), has been officially registered this year under the new legislative framework.

“The Head of State has signed a law to gradually introduce a new higher education funding model. The model is aimed at improving the quality of training and building competitive universities. The results of the national ranking will be taken into account when determining universities eligible for state-funded education places, while top-performing institutions will be granted greater academic autonomy,” the minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 200,000 Kazakh teachers are set to create AI assistants with the ChatGPT Edu pilot project.