200,000 Kazakh teachers to create AI assistants with ChatGPT Edu

The project will involve 200,000 teachers in 2026, allowing them to use artificial intelligence tools to reduce routine workload.

In line with the instructions of the Head of State, comprehensive work is underway to introduce artificial intelligence into the education sector. The national educational database is currently being modernized on the QazTech platform and will become a unified repository for electronic diaries, while digital profiles are also being developed.

A national educational platform will also be created, bringing together all services and public services in the education sector on a single platform instead of multiple fragmented systems. This will allow a shift from maintaining electronic diaries to managing talent through data and artificial intelligence.

The pilot project aims to introduce ChatGPT into the education system to improve learning quality, enhance teachers’ efficiency and develop research potential. It also seeks to automate academic processes using artificial intelligence.

Under the memorandum, a quota of 100,000 ChatGPT Edu licenses has been allocated for the Ministry of Education and distributed across education levels: 5,000 for preschool institutions, 85,000 for secondary education institutions and 10,000 for colleges. In the second half of the year, these licenses will be redistributed to another 100,000 teachers.

Each teacher will receive their own “smart assistant,” as ChatGPT Edu will allow them to prepare lesson plans in minutes, create assignments and tests, and adapt learning materials for students of different levels in Kazakh, Russian, and English.

During lessons, the tool will help teachers explain complex topics in simple language, use real-life examples and turn classes into discussions, joint projects or research activities. ChatGPT Edu will also assist teachers in developing assessment criteria, conducting preliminary analysis of students’ work and preparing individual feedback, while the final grade will always be assigned by the teacher. In addition, the platform will support teachers’ professional development, enabling them to study modern teaching methods, update courses, develop methodological materials and master new digital and AI practices.

