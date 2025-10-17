Kazakhstan rises to 73rd place in Global Economic Freedom ranking

According to the report, Kazakhstan scored 6.84 points out of 10, showing a steady performance compared to previous years. The country performed particularly well in the “Size of Government” category, reflecting moderate public spending and balanced taxation, while further progress is possible in “Legal System and Property Rights” and “Regulation.”

Regional and Global Context

Within its broader neighborhood, Kazakhstan ranks above several regional peers, including Kyrgyzstan (88th, 6.56), Russia (148th, 5.09), and China (108th, 6.13). Among post-Soviet economies, Georgia (25th, 7.69) and Armenia (39th, 7.46) continue to lead in this year’s rankings.

Globally, the top performers were Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand, each exceeding

8.3 points, while the lowest-ranked countries included Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Sudan, all scoring below 5.1.

Methodology and Indicators

The index assesses five principal areas of economic freedom:

1. Size of Government — public spending and taxation levels;

2. Legal System and Property Rights — judicial independence and protection of ownership;

3. Sound Money — monetary stability and access to reliable currency;

4. Freedom to Trade Internationally — tariffs, trade openness, and capital mobility;

5. Regulation — the ease of doing business and labor market flexibility.

Although released in 2025, the findings reflect data from 2023, the most recent year with comprehensive global statistics.

Outlook and Implications

Experts note that Kazakhstan’s position highlights its macroeconomic stability, openness to trade, and ongoing efforts to strengthen its institutional framework. The country’s steady showing in global rankings suggests that gradual improvements in transparency, efficiency, and market access continue to shape a favorable business climate.

As global trends shift toward economic resilience and diversification, Kazakhstan’s focus on sustainable growth and regional cooperation provides a solid foundation for further progress in the years ahead.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had been ranked among the world’s most generous countries, placing 30th globally in the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) World Giving Report 2025.