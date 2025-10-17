Kazakhstan among world’s most generous nations, new global report finds

The report, released this week, examines giving through three main channels: direct help to people in need, donations to charities, and contributions made for religious purposes. According to the findings, Kazakhstan ranks above many higher-income nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Singapore, in the share of income donated.

Global context and giving trends

The 2025 edition highlights major shifts in global generosity. Nigeria topped the list as the world’s most generous country, with citizens donating 2.83% of their income. Egypt, China, Ghana, and Kenya complete the top five. Across continents, Africa stood out as the most generous region, where people gave an average of 1.54% of their income to charitable and humanitarian causes.

Nearly two-thirds of people around the world donated money to good causes in 2024. Most chose to give directly to individuals or families in need rather than through formal organizations. The study shows that generosity does not necessarily correspond to national wealth. People in lower-income countries tend to give a higher share of their income than those in wealthier nations.

The most commonly supported causes were children and youth, poverty relief, and humanitarian aid. One in four people worldwide volunteered their time last year, contributing about nine hours on average.

Researchers also found that social and religious traditions play a major role in encouraging generosity. In countries where governments promote charitable giving, citizens tend to donate more and express higher trust in non-profit organizations.

Kazakhstan performs strongly compared to other post-Soviet states, ranking ahead of Azerbaijan (0.75%), Ukraine (0.98%), and Moldova (1.12%). Within its broader Central Asian neighborhood, Kazakhstan is the only country included among the top 30.

Kazakhstan’s giving culture

Kazakhstan’s position reflects a growing culture of community-based and charitable participation. Giving often takes both formal and informal forms, ranging from local fundraising efforts and community initiatives to donations made through religious channels. This highlights the country’s strong sense of social solidarity, especially during periods of economic transition and uncertainty.

As global funding models evolve and public resources tighten, the report suggests that local giving will play an increasingly important role. For Kazakhstan and its neighbors, this could encourage broader cooperation between civic groups, private donors, and state institutions.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan ranked 61st in the Global Peace Index 2024, while in 2023 the country held the 65th position.