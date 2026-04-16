Kazakhstan reveals squad for World Boxing Cup Stage in Brazil

Kazakhstan's coaching staff has announced the national team's lineup for the upcoming tournament.

Daniyal Sabit (50kg), Baglan Kenzhebek (55kg), Zhanseri Kosherbayev (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbayuly (65kg), Farukh Toktassynov (70kg), Sanzharali Begaliyev (75kg), Dias Molzhigitov (80kg), Sultanbek Aibaruly (85kg), and Daulet Tulemissov (90kg) will compete in the men's boxing.

Alua Balkibekova (51kg), Nazym Kyzaibay (54kg), Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65kg), Natalya Bogdanova (70kg), Zhibek Zharaskyzy (80kg), and Valeriya Aksenova (+80kg) will perform in the women's boxing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh men's national boxing team had led the medal table at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar.