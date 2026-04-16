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    Kazakhstan reveals squad for World Boxing Cup Stage in Brazil

    20:38, 16 April 2026

    The first stage of the 2026 World Boxing Cup will take place from April 20 to 26 in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan reveals squad for World Boxing Cup Stage in Brazil
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan's coaching staff has announced the national team's lineup for the upcoming tournament.

    Daniyal Sabit (50kg), Baglan Kenzhebek (55kg), Zhanseri Kosherbayev (60kg), Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbayuly (65kg), Farukh Toktassynov (70kg), Sanzharali Begaliyev (75kg), Dias Molzhigitov (80kg), Sultanbek Aibaruly (85kg), and Daulet Tulemissov (90kg) will compete in the men's boxing.

    Alua Balkibekova (51kg), Nazym Kyzaibay (54kg), Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65kg), Natalya Bogdanova (70kg), Zhibek Zharaskyzy (80kg), and Valeriya Aksenova (+80kg) will perform in the women's boxing.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh men's national boxing team had led the medal table at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Upcoming Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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