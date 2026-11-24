According to the National Olympic Committee, eleven Kazakh boxers will compete at the season-ending tournament — the final stage of the 2026 World Boxing Cup series.

The tournament will feature boxers from 31 countries, with final bouts scheduled for December 3.

Men’s Roster

— Daniyal Sabit (50 kg)

— Farukh Toktasunov (70 kg)

— Aman Konsbekov (75 kg)

— Dias Molzhigitov (80 kg)

— Sultanbek Aibaruly (85 kg)

— Daulet Tulemissov (90 kg)

Women’s Roster

— Karina Ibragimova (57 kg)

— Bakyt Seidish (70 kg)

— Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg)

— Valeriya Axenova (80 kg)

— Dina Islambekova (+80 kg)

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four Kazakh boxers lead the latest World Boxing rankings.