Kazakhstan reveals squad for 2026 World Boxing Cup Finals in Tashkent
Kazakhstan's boxing coaching staff has named its roster for the 2026 World Boxing Cup Finals in Tashkent, Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Olympic Committee, eleven Kazakh boxers will compete at the season-ending tournament — the final stage of the 2026 World Boxing Cup series.
The tournament will feature boxers from 31 countries, with final bouts scheduled for December 3.
Men’s Roster
— Daniyal Sabit (50 kg)
— Farukh Toktasunov (70 kg)
— Aman Konsbekov (75 kg)
— Dias Molzhigitov (80 kg)
— Sultanbek Aibaruly (85 kg)
— Daulet Tulemissov (90 kg)
Women’s Roster
— Karina Ibragimova (57 kg)
— Bakyt Seidish (70 kg)
— Shugyla Nalibay (75 kg)
— Valeriya Axenova (80 kg)
— Dina Islambekova (+80 kg)
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that four Kazakh boxers lead the latest World Boxing rankings.