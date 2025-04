Kazakhstan reveals roster for 2025 Asian Judo Championships in Thailand

Men’s roster is as follows: Nuradil Alzhan (60kg), Sherzod Davlatov (60kg), Yerzhan Yerenkaiypov (66 kg), Yesset Kuanov (73kg), Madi Amangeldi (81kg), Azat Kumisbay (81kg), Yermakhan Anuarbekov (90kg), Maxim Meiirlan (90 kg), and Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100kg).

Women’s team consists of Galiya Tynbayeva (48kg), Diana Burkeyeva (48kg), Tolganay Abeuova (52kg), Bakyt Kussakbayeva (57kg), Esmigul Kuyulova (63kg), Kristina Sotnikova (70kg), Nazgul Maratova (78kg), and Akerke Ramazanova (+78 kg).

The reserve lineup features Talgat Orynbasar (60kg), Yerdaulet Bozsha (66kg), Bakhitzhan Abdurakhmanov (73kg), Marat Baikamurov (100kg).

Around 300 athletes from 30 countries will go head-to-head in the battle for continental supremacy.

The 2025 Asian Judo Championships is set to be held from April 25 till 28.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s para judokas Akmaral Nauatbek and Alfiya Tlekkabyl have won gold medals at the 2025 IBSA Judo World Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia.