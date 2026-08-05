Kazakhstan reveals representative for Miss World 2026

The prestigious event, which marks its 75th anniversary this year, will be held in Vietnam and will bring together contestants from more than 100 countries around the world.

Ahead of her departure for Vietnam, organizers and Baltabayeva shared details about Kazakhstan’s preparations for the global competition.

Ramina Ibragimova, director of Miss Qazaqstan, noted that both the national and international contests place strong emphasis not only on appearance but also on personal qualities, social initiatives and charitable work.

“Miss Qazaqstan has been held since 1997, and next year we will celebrate its anniversary. Miss World, which has been held since 1951, is the oldest and largest beauty contest in the world, featuring contestants from over 100 countries.It is much more than a beauty competition. Its philosophy is ‘Beauty with a Purpose,’ where participants are evaluated not only on their appearance but also on their personality. It is also important to present a charity project, which is why winners of national pageants engage in charitable activities throughout the year, said Ibragimova.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

According to Baltabayeva, she has paid particular attention to charitable initiatives supporting single mothers and families with children facing difficult life circumstances.

The Kazakhstani representative will depart for Vietnam on August 7 and will participate in a month-long program featuring competition events, international cultural activities and official Miss World events. She is expected to return to Kazakhstan on September 7.

One of the key stages of the competition will be the presentation of national costumes. This year, Kazakhstan will showcase the image of a Kazakh woman through the symbolism of the swan.

Previously, Kazakh women were often represented through the image of the warrior queen Tomyris. I want to show the world their beauty, tenderness, wisdom and inner harmony. The inspiration for my national costume is the swan, a symbol of purity, loyalty and spiritual strength. Through this image, I hope to convey the elegance, dignity and rich inner world of Kazakh women, Baltabayeva said.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Qazinform

She added that she is most excited and nervous about the talent segment of the competition, where she will perform a dance routine.

Baltabayeva was born in Oskemen and graduated from Sarsen Amanzholov East Kazakhstan University with a degree in primary education. Alongside her modelling career, she has participated in academic competitions in pedagogy and received certificates of recognition from the university rector and the governor of East Kazakhstan Region.

Last year, Kazakhstan was represented at the Miss World competition by Sabina Idrisova, winner of the Miss Qazaqstan 2023 title.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the 22-year-old beauty from Shymkent had been crowned Miss Qazaqstan 2025.