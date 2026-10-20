Kazakhstan reveals professions facing biggest labor shortages

Healthcare is facing the most severe staff shortages, with just 100 resumes submitted for 469 obstetrician-gynecologist vacancies, 139 for 448 pediatrician positions, and 75 for 300 anesthesiologist-resuscitator vacancies.

There is also a shortage of oncologists, neonatologists, and endocrinologists.

Demand remains high for skilled workers, including electricians, mechanics, fitters, welders, machine and equipment operators, construction workers, and drivers.

Engineers and industrial automation specialists are also in high demand.

The ministry links the growing demand for these workers to industrial expansion, new construction projects, the modernization of businesses, and the development of transport and energy infrastructure. Employers are also increasingly seeking specialists who can combine practical skills with knowledge of modern technologies.

Demand is also strong in the digital sector, particularly for software developers, application programmers, and other IT professionals.

Meanwhile, the growing use of automation and artificial intelligence is creating greater demand for workers with digital skills.

According to long-term forecasts, Kazakhstan's economy will need 2.9 million workers by 2035, with more than half of the demand coming from skilled trades.

To better meet labor market needs, Kazakhstan expanded its list of in-demand occupations from 51 to 174 in 2026, covering fields such as engineering, construction, manufacturing, biotechnology, green energy, and nuclear power.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 250,000 people had found jobs in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2026, including more than 96,000 who secured permanent positions.