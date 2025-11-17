Kazakhstan reveals name of its first nuclear power plant

According to the Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency, the competition was initiated by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as of August 11, 2025, and took place from September 25 to October 10 on the eGov Mobile platform.

The Competition Commission announced at its final meeting on Monday the name of Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant was chosen following 882 proposals from citizens. The Agency specified that the name was chosen in line with international practice of naming nuclear power plants based on their geographical location.

A total of 27,157 citizens aged over 16 took part in the competition, with each suggesting one name.

Set up on September 5, the Competition Commission included representatives of the public, creative industry, as well as experts in nuclear energy, philology, and history.

Out of 10,460 unique variants, the Commission reviewed 100 most popular names, added the Agency.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Britain has selected Wylfa in North Wales for its first small modular nuclear reactor, aiming to boost energy security and support climate goals.